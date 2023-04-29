What time does Day 3 start of the NFL Draft?
The first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft have come and gone and now there's one day left but the final day consists of the final four rounds so there are still a lot of players waiting for their NFL home.
With one day remaining and four rounds to go, some might be wondering when the third day of the draft kicks off.
What time is Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft?
The third and final day of the 2023 NFL Draft will begin at 12:00 EST and usually wraps up in the early evening. It's a long process but four rounds take place so there's a lot of ground to cover.
The Cincinnati Bengals hold four picks on the final day of the draft, at least as of this writing, possessing one pick in each round.
Round 4: Pick 131
Round 5: Pick 163
Round 6: Pick 206
Round 7: Pick 246
The Bengals very well could trade out of these spots at any point during the third day, but these are when we can expect them to be on the clock as of this writing.