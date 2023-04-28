What Time does Round 2 start of the NFL Draft?
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft took place last night and 31 prospects are now off the board and with their new teams. The Cincinnati Bengals added Myles Murphy with the 28th pick and now they're not slated to draft again until the 60th pick in the second round.
Speaking of the second round, that's up first for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The second day consists of both the second and third rounds and as of this writing, Cincinnati has two selections on tap for Day 2 of the draft.
2023 NFL Draft Day 2 start time
While coverage goes on hours before the actual draft gets underway, the second round will officially kick off at 7:00 EST and will likely go until roughly 11 EST. Day 2 is when we get to see former players announce the picks for their respective teams so that's usually the appeal with the second day.
Make sure you're tuned into NFL Network, ESPN, or wherever you plan to watch by 7:00 EST so that you don't miss any of the action!