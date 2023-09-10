What time is the Bengals game today?
The Bengals take on the Browns on Sunday afternoon.
The Cincinnati Bengals kick off their 2023 campaign with a trip to the Dawg Pound to face the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have notoriously had Cincinnati's number in recent years but with the Bengals finally breaking their losing streak against them last season, could a new (and better) streak begin on Sunday?
The Bengals are hoping to win the AFC North for the third straight year while the Browns are simply hoping to be a playoff contender. Cleveland made the postseason in 2020, took down the hated Pittsburgh Steelers, and nearly beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round that year. Fast forward two years later and they have a new quarterback and their head coach is likely jettisoned off with another lackluster year.
While there are all of these storylines surrounding the Bengals and Browns, let's talk about one simple game note in this post: When does this game kickoff?
Bengals vs Browns kicks off at 1:00 EST
The Bengals and Browns game isn't in a fancy slot this week and will be played while seven other games are also going on. The other two AFC North teams will also be playing their respective games during this time slot so we'll know the AFC North standings when the early slate of games are over.
Will the Bengals start the season 1-0 or will the Browns get the better of them once again?