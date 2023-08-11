What time is the Bengals game tonight?
The Bengals' first preseason game is tonight vs. the Packers.
The Cincinnati Bengals will suit up and play an actual football game tonight for the first time since their loss in the AFC Championship Game in January. They'll kick off their 2023 preseason campaign with a home match against the Green Bay Packers.
Typically, we don't see a lot of action from the starters in the preseason but sometimes they'll take a few reps during the first game. With only three preseason games now instead of four, expect to see even less of the starters. We already know that Joe Burrow won't be playing due to his calf strain.
What time do the Bengals play their first preseason game?
The preseason matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers will kick off at 7:00 EST on NFL Network. This means that as long as you have cable or streaming services, you can watch the Bengals, even if you're outside of the Cincinnati area.
Preseason games are all about letting the roster bubble players try to ball out and prove what they can offer to this team. It's also a time to figure out who is going to win the important position battles. For the Bengals, a few of the important position battles include backup quarterback, backup running back, depth along the offensive and defensive line, and starting safety.