What time is the Bengals game tonight?
Bengals vs Commanders in the preseason finale
All that stands between the Cincinnati Bengals and their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns is their preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. With only three preseason games now due to the extended regular season, the Bengals are through two of their exhibition matchups and have just one more to go.
This is a crucial game for those on the roster bubble because it's their final chance to show the Bengals that they deserve to stick on the roster, or at the very least, the practice squad. It's also a chance for them to show the rest of the league that they're worth holding onto.
Before we get into all of the roster cut stuff, this game needs to be played.
When do the Bengals and Commanders play?
The preseason finale will kick off at 6:05 EST and can be viewed on WKRC-TV for those in the Cincinnati area. If you're outside of the Cincinnati market and want to watch the Bengals take on the Commanders, you can stream the game on NFL+.
After this game, every team has until Tuesday, August 29 to trim their roster down to 53 players while also putting together a practice squad of 16 players. The rest of the players not picked for either the 53-man roster or the practice squad will be cut and searching for a new team to sign with.