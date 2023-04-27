What Time is the NFL Draft tonight?
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here! The three-day event begins on Thursday, April 27th, and runs through the end of Saturday, April 29th. The Cincinnati Bengals hold the 28th pick in the first round.
Round 1 is held on Thursday night, Rounds 2 and 3 take place on Friday night, and the final four rounds make up the third and final day of the draft. Before we get to Rounds 2-7, let's get to the first round of the draft.
What time does the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft begin?
While coverage will be televised nearly the entire day, the official start time for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is 8:00 EST. While it depends on how quickly the picks are made, the draft will likely take close to four hours.
With the Bengals holding the 28th pick in the draft and there being 31 total (there are normally 32 picks but the Dolphins got a harsh punishment for tampering), they'll be selecting near the end of the first round. That's assuming they don't trade up, however.
Buckle in -- It'll be a fun but long night!