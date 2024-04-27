What time is the NFL Draft: When does Day 3 start?
The 2024 NFL Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 27 with rounds 4-7 from Detroit, Michigan. The festivities will start at 12 p.m. EST on Saturday and continue on through the afternoon. The first round took place on Thursday night, while the second and third rounds were held on Friday night.
The turnout for the first two nights of the draft was excellent, as Detroit reached capacity on both nights, with over 230,00 fans flooding the city on Friday night alone. The popularity of the NFL is unmatched in the United States, and that was on full display throughout the draft in Detroit.
First round recap
Quarterbacks were selected with each of the first three picks led by Caleb Williams, who was selected by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick. Jayden Daniels went second to the Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots snagged Drake Maye with the third pick.
The Arizona Cardinals broke the QB-selecting streak by selecting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall. Clearly an early emphasis was placed on offense, as the first defensive player didn't come off the board until the Indianapolis Colts selected edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th pick. In all, 24 offensive players were drafted in the first round. Perhaps that's indicitative of an emerging trend, or maybe it was just a random occurance, Either way, it's interesting.
How to watch Day 3 of the draft
When it comes to watching the third day of the draft, there are a few options. According to the NFL, the 2024 Draft can be watched on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. It can also be streamed on the corresponding apps for those channels. You can also listen to the draft on ESPN Radio, Sirius XM Radio and Westwood One Sports.