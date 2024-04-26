What time is the NFL Draft: When does Round 2 start?
The first round is in the books. Day 2 is on deck.
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and it was an eventful one. Quarterbacks were selected with each of the first three picks led by Caleb Williams, who was selected by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick. Jayden Daniels went second to the Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots snagged Drake Maye with the third pick.
The Arizona Cardinals broke the QB-selecting streak by selecting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall. Clearly an early emphasis was placed on offense, as the first defensive player didn't come off the board until the Indianapolis Colts selected edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th pick.
After all that early action, fans are eager for more. Here's everything you need to know about the second day of the draft, including start time and what rounds will take place.
When does the second round of the NFL Draft start?
The second round of the 2024 NFL Draft is is set to start at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, April 26. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday night, while the final four rounds (4-7) will go down on Saturday afternoon, beginning at 12 p.m. EST.
(Keep in mind that the festivities start an hour earlier on Friday night than they did on Thursday night, which makes sense since two rounds will take place instead of just the one round.
How you can watch the second round
When it comes to watching the second round -- and all the rest -- of the draft, there are a few options. According to the NFL, the 2024 Draft can be watched on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. It can also be streamed on the corresponding apps for those channels. You can also listen to the draft on ESPN Radio, Sirius XM Radio and Westwood One Sports.