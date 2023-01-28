What Time is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, February 12th, 2023. It'll pit the best team from the AFC against the best team from the NFC.
One of the big questions as we inch closer to the end of the NFL season is what time will the Super Bowl be played? Will it be on at the same time as other games are during the regular season and playoffs?
The Super Bowl has a much later start time than most regular-season games but it's not beginning nearly as late as traditional primetime games do.
What time is Super Bowl LVII?
The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 EST but there will be coverage on all day long. If you only care about when kick off is, though, be in your seat by 6:30 EST and you'll be able to catch all of the action!