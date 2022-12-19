What we learned in the Bengals' come from behind Week 15 win vs Buccaneers
The Cincinnati Bengals came back in historic fashion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and moved into first place in the AFC North. Let's check out what we learned in this epic showdown, shall we?
Lou Anarumo: King of second-half adjustments
The Bengals defense got carved up in the first half by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense. No one was really surprised considering that Cincinnati was starting two rookies at cornerback and Brady is Brady.
Cincinnati quickly fell behind 17-0 and trailed 17-3 at the half. They didn't allow another point in the second half. Lou Anarumo is a mastermind at second-half adjustments and he's going to get a head coaching job this offseason. I selfishly hope that he doesn't so that the Bengals can keep him as their defensive coordinator but teams will take notice of what he's done and will interview him.
Bengals can still find ways to win even when Burrow is off
Let's just say it -- Joe Burrow didn't have a great game in Tampa. It's okay for a quarterback to have an off day but football is a team sport and the Bengals picked him up even when he wasn't slicing and dicing as he so often does.
After falling behind 17-0 and sustaining an injured pinky finger, Burrow made some questionable decisions. He was sacked on a key third down that fortunately was negated due to a Bucs penalty and he had a bad shovel pass on 1st-and-Goal.
None of this mattered, as the defense forced turnover after turnover and set their team up for success. This is how good teams operate in the NFL and it's why this team is absolutely capable of winning the Super Bowl.
It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish
Bengals fans have seen this a lot -- The team falls behind early but finds a way to crawl back in the game. They're allowed to have a rough start but it's all about how the team finishes. They proved this week, once again, that no matter how much this team falls behind, they're capable of coming back and making a game of it. No one will want to play this team in the playoffs for this very reason. They're never out of it.
Injuries piling up
Throughout the game, the Bengals unfortunately lost Sam Hubbard and Cam Taylor-Britt to injuries. They were already without Trey Hendrickson and Mike Hilton this week and now losing those two guys could make things trickier as we enter the final three games of the season.
With the win and the Ravens' loss on Saturday, Cincinnati moves into first place in the AFC North. The season had a major shakeup this past weekend but the Bengals can't get too ahead of themselves here. Three more games to go!
Next up: The Bengals face the Patriots, who are vying for a Wild Card spot.