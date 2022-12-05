What we learned in Bengals' massive Week 13 win vs. Chiefs
When will people learn to stop doubting the Cincinnati Bengals? In a huge game against the then 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals, despite making mistakes they couldn't afford to make against a team like Kansas City, somehow came out on top. They're now 8-4 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC is still in play for this squad.
Let's check out what we learned about the Bengals this week.
OL is coming together
It took a bit to get to this point but the Bengals' OL held up well against what was supposedly a vaunted Chiefs pass rush. It took until the fourth quarter for Joe Burrow to get sacked and that was the only time that Joey Franchise was dropped the entire game.
It's impressive considering that four of the five starters are new for this team but they've come through. Burrow's play has been electric because he knows his protection is better.
Perine Perfection
Joe Mixon was inactive for the second straight week so we got to see Samaje Perine in the RB1 role where he put on a heck of a performance. The former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma rushed for over 100 yards and had over 45 yards receiving.
While Mixon is a fantastic player, Perine has given the Bengals' run game a huge boost since he's had an increased role. That's something the team should not steer away from even when Mixon is healthy enough to return.
Pratt changed the game
It looked like the Chiefs were going to go up by double-digits in the second half after Patrick Mahomes "Air Jordan"'ed it into the end zone and the Bengals could only get a field goal on their next drive.
Well, Germaine Pratt said "Not on my watch" and caused a fumble that changed the course of the game. KC would not score again after that fumble took place and it allowed the Bengals to win the game and continue their red-hot ways.