What we learned in the Bengals' Week 14 win vs the Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals needed to snap their five-game losing streak to the Cleveland Browns and did just that with a victory in Paycor Stadium.
Let's discuss what we learned in this game.
The streak has been snapped
As I mentioned in the intro, the Bengals had lost five-straight games to the Browns before this matchup took place. Early on, it looked as though Cleveland would find a way to embarrass the stripes once again but fortunately, even with the injuries that stacked up early on, the Bengals found a way to win and snap the streak.
No weapons, no problem
Despite being listed as healthy for this one, Tee Higgins did not play much at all while Tyler Boyd was injured on the second play of the game and missed the rest of the game. That meant that it was Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, and Trent Taylor as the main weapons for Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.
While there were a lot of hiccups early on without Higgins and Boyd on the field, Chase still had over 100 yards receiving with a touchdown while Irwin had 58 yards and a touchdown and Taylor's lone catch went for 34 yards. Yes, the Bengals were handicapped a bit in the receiver corps department but Burrow worked with what he had and the team persevered.
OL really starting to gel
The new-look offensive line is looking like what the front office envisioned when they signed those three players and drafted Cordell Volson. Burrow, despite facing the freak of nature that is Myles Garrett, was only sacked one time and was hit four times.
The biggest issue for Cincinnati in the playoffs last year was their offensive line and that shouldn't be an issue this time around. Burrow has had time to throw and that's when he's the most dangerous.
The Cincinnati Bengals continue to roll but unfortunately, the Ravens won on Sunday as well, meaning the stripes are still second in the AFC North. Baltimore might have to start their third-string quarterback next week though and that bodes well for Cincinnati if so.