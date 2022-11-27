What we learned from the Bengals' Week 12 win over the Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Tennessee Titans at their home turf (and not a very good one, at that) by a score of 20-16 and now move to 7-4 on the year.
The Bengals offense got off to a slow start but the defense kept the Titans run game in check. When the Cincinnati offense finally got going, we saw just how good this team could be. They're peaking at the right moment.
Let's check out what we learned about the Bengals after this win.
Samaje Perine should be RB1
That's not something I ever thought that I'd say entering the season but Perine has been impressive during his time in the spotlight this season. With Joe Mixon out this week, Perine responded with 62 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards while dashing for a touchdown. He continued to show up and make plays when called upon and that's something Mixon has not done very often this year.
In a season where Chris Evans was supposed to be the guy at running back, Perine has made sure that talk came to a screeching halt. Perine needs to be the starter moving forward.
Tee Higgins WR1
Remember all of that talk about how Joe Burrow can't function without Ja'Marr Chase after the Week 9 skid to Cleveland? Well, Higgins has shown that he can be the WR1 that Burrow can rely on. He had another massive game on Sunday, hauling in seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown
The Bengals offense is definitely better when Chase is on the field but Higgins has made it where losing him isn't as massive. He'll be getting paid this offseason.
Fourth quarter Joe Burrow is magnificent
Burrow has been playing at an MVP level over the past few months but he looked really good on Sunday. He threw for 270 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 34 yards. The fourth quarter was when Burrow shined the brightest, as he continued to put the ball in spots where his receivers could go up and get it.
Burrow is, without a doubt, in playoff mode and that should downright scare other teams.
What did you learn about the Bengals in their 20-16 win?