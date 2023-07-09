When do the Bengals report for training camp?
It's almost here!
Cincinnati Bengals fans still have the sour taste of that AFC Championship loss in their mouths and that makes this year's training camp a very anticipated occasion. The Bengals will enter training camp as Super Bowl contenders and AFC North favorites.
Training camp is a time for the players to practice together and also for the position battles to get figured out. The Bengals have a pretty complete roster but the third-string running back, depth receivers, depth offensive linemen, and safeties will be areas to watch during this time.
So when will the Stripes report to training camp in 2023?
The Bengals report to training camp on July 26.
According to the Bengals' official website, Wednesday, July 26 is when the team reports to training camp. The Bengals will hold 10 open training camps for the public and these dates will be on July 26, 27, 28, 31, August 1, 3, 4, 6, and 7.
On Wednesday, August 9, the Bengals will hold a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers ahead of their preseason game. That is one of four practices for season ticket members to attend, along with August 13, 14, and 16.
Make sure to mark your calendars with these dates if you're wanting to attend training camp this summer.