When does 2024 NFL Free Agency start?
Free agency is huge in the NFL because it can be how teams fill their remaining holes on the roster. The Cincinnati Bengals have taken advantage of free agency during this magical run, signing key contributors such as Chidobe Awuzie, Vonn Bell, Alex Cappa, Trey Hendrickson, Hayden Hurst, Mike Hilton, Ted Karras, and others.
With 2023 free agency mostly out of the way (there might still be some late free-agent signings as we get into the preseason games), it's time to look ahead and see when next year's free agency period kicks off.
When does NFL free agency begin in 2024?
Teams are allowed to start actively communicating with free agents (and/or their agents) on March 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST, according to NFL Football Operations. . The first two days are known as the legal tampering period but the new league year begins on March 13 at 4:00 EST. This is when any trades made in the offseason become official and it's also when teams can sign the players they agree to deals with on March 11 and 12.
In 2022, the Bengals made quick work of the legal tampering period by signing Alex Cappa just minutes after it officially kicked off. They signed Ted Karras just a few hours later.
This past year, they only signed Germaine Pratt on the first two days while a lot of their other key free agents left for what they considered to be greener pastures.
What will the Bengals do as a follow-up to their past crazy free-agency madness in 2024?