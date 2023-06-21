When does the 2023 NFL Preseason Start?
Who else can't wait?!
Cincinnati Bengals fans can't wait for the 2023 season to get underway but before the regular season begins, we have to get through the preseason. Preseason games allow players on the roster bubble to prove that they deserve a stronger look at making the 53-man roster or practice squad.
While the Bengals don't begin their preseason until Fri, Aug. 11, there will be plenty of action before that game takes place at Paycor Stadium.
When is the first NFL preseason game?
The annual Hall of Fame game is set to kick off on Thursday, Aug. 3, and will pit the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets. The Hall of Fame game takes place in Canton, Ohio, where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is located. Each year, two teams are picked to play in the Hall of Fame game and therefore have to play an extra preseason game.
Bengals preseason schedule
- Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers (Fri, Aug. 11, 7 PM EST)
- Week 2: @ Atlanta Falcons (Fri, Aug. 18, 7:30 EST)
- Week 3: @ Washington Commanders (Sat, Aug. 26, 6:05 EST)
With the Bengals getting an additional home game in the regular season, they'll only play one preseason game at Paycor Stadium to "even the score", so to speak. They'll play two preseason games on Friday night and have one Saturday evening game.