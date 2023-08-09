When does the NFL season end?
The 2023 NFL regular season begins on September 7 when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. September 10 is when most of the other games are played and then September 11 will finish the final games of the Week 1 slate.
Now that we've discussed when the beginning of the season is, let's talk about when the NFL season wraps up.
When is the final week of the regular season?
Week 18 takes place on January 7 and we won't know when any of those games are going to be played until Week 17 wraps up. The NFL schedule makers do this because they want to wait and put the games with playoff implications on at the same time so we can watch them play out together.
When is the Super Bowl?
While the NFL regular season ends on January 7, the actual NFL season doesn't conclude until the final whistle has blown in the Super Bowl. Once that confetti is falling, the season is over and a champion has been crowned.
Super Bowl LVIII will be held on February 11, 2024, so that is when the NFL season will officially come to a close.