When is the 2023 Pro Bowl? Date, Time & How to Watch
This year's Pro Bowl will look a little different from what fans are used to seeing. Instead of an actual game of tackle (or semi-tackle as it has been in most years), the Pro Bowlers will be partaking in flag football instead. I know some people mocked this but I think it's a nice alternative to guys barely wanting to tackle in the contact version.
The Pro Bowl also added skills competitions a few years ago and that'll continue as well. It should also be fun having Peyton Manning coach the AFC team and Eli Manning coaching the NFC team.
So, when can football fans gear themselves up for the Pro Bowl?
When is the 2023 Pro Bowl?
The Pro Bowl will take place the week before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3:00 EST.
How to Watch 2023 Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl will air on ABC, ESPN, and Disney XD.
How to Stream 2023 Pro Bowl
- FuboTV
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
- YouTubeTV
- NFL+ (mobile only)
2023 Pro Bowl Location
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV