When is the NFL Combine 2023?
Now that the 2022 NFL season has come to an end, it's time for the offseason! A big part of the offseason is the draft, which is taking place in Kansas City in late April. Before we get to that point, there's the NFL Combine where prospects have a chance to show what they can do in a series of drills.
Players can really up their stock with impressive performances at the Combine but poor showings can also tank their stock as well. It's an important time for these prospects and gives them a stage to showcase what they can bring to a team.
The 2023 NFL Combine takes place February 28-March 6.
The Combine isn't just a one or two day event. It begins on February 28th this year and will stretch through the 6th of March.
According to Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network, broadcast interviews will begin on March 2nd, media interviews on March 3rd, and measurements and on-the-field workouts on March 4th.