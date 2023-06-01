When is Super Bowl 58?
Super Bowl LVIII, also known as Super Bowl 58 if you're not into Roman numerals, is the next installment in the biggest game in all of sports. Cincinnati Bengals fans hope to see their team appearing in this game after they came up just short of reaching the Super Bowl again in the 2022 season.
While we don't know quite yet who the match-up will be for the final NFL game of the season, what we do know is when and where the game is taking place. The kickoff for Super Bowl 58 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, where the Las Vegas Raiders play their home games.
When will Super Bowl 58 kickoff?
The 58th matchup between the AFC and NFC will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 EST and will air on CBS. That likely means that it'll be Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game and we all know how much Bengals fans love hearing Romo call their games (sarcasm).
The Super Bowl might seem like a long time from now but with the Bengals looking set to be a Super Bowl contender yet again, it's never too early to mark those calendars!