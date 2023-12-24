When is the 2024 Pro Bowl & How to watch
The Pro Bowl is held the week before the Super Bowl.
The 2024 Pro Bowl is fast approaching and it has had a major facelift over the past couple of years. Below is all the info you need for the 2024 Pro Bowl.
What is the Pro Bowl?
The Pro Bowl essentially serves as an "All-Star Game" for the NFL. It used to be just a normal game of football and it was the AFC players against the NFC players. There were a few years where teams were drafted by their respective captains and other players but it went back to a conference battle not long after.
In 2023, the Pro Bowl became a skills competition and while there was a game of football still being played, it was flag football and not touch. This change was made because a lot of players opted out due to fear of injury.
When is the Pro Bowl?
This year's Pro Bowl game will be held on Sunday, February 4th, 2024 but the skills competition will be on Thursday, February 1st. The Pro Bowl used to take place the week after the Super Bowl but it was moved to the weekend in between the championship games and the Super Bowl about a decade ago. This means that players whose teams make the Super Bowl are not eligible to participate.
Who can participate in the Pro Bowl?
Fans vote on Pro Bowlers, which has always made it kind of a joke to the hardcore NFL fans because it's definitely more of a popularity contest. Players voted in can opt out of participating and that's when the next highest vote getters are invited and known as alternates. As mentioned before, anyone who makes the Super Bowl are not allowed to partake.
Where is the Pro Bowl being held?
The Pro Bowl used to be in Hawaii every year, then it moved to Orlando for a few years, and the last few years it's been in Las Vegas. This year it's headed back to Orlando at Camping World Stadium.
Where can I watch the Pro Bowl?
The Pro Bowl skills competition will air on ESPN beginning at 7:00 PM EST on February 1st. The Pro Bowl game can be viewed on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+ beginning at 3:00 PM EST on February 4th.