When is the NFL Draft in 2023?
The 2023 NFL Draft will allow teams to add college prospects to their rosters and help them get closer to their goal of reaching a Super Bowl and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The Cincinnati Bengals hope that this draft will be the one that pushes them across the finish line and gets them that first coveted Super Bowl victory.
As we inch closer to the draft, let's get some information out there regarding the three-day event that turns college prospects into NFL professionals.
When is the 2023 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft kicks off on April 27th and continues through April 29th.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. ET
Where can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft?
There will be several different channels airing the draft, including ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. If you don't have cable, you can stream the draft on ESPN+ and FuboTV.
Where will the 2023 NFL Draft take place?
The NFL Draft used to take place in New York every year but the league smartly changed it to rotate locations each year. This year's draft will be held at Union Station in Kansas City and it's fitting considering the Chiefs are coming off their second Super Bowl win in four years. The atmosphere should be pretty crazy.
2023 NFL Draft: Who are the Bengals expected to take at 28?
With the Bengals losing Hayden Hurst in free agency, a lot of mock drafts are connecting the Bengals to a tight end with the 28th overall pick. Dalton Kincaid and Darnell Washington have been popular names for them. The team could also go with a cornerback or still look to address the offensive tackle spot despite adding Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency.
2023 NFL Draft order: Full first round order
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
*The Miami Dolphins are without their first-round pick because of a tampering investigation.