When will the 2024 NFL schedule get released?
The annual NFL schedule release is an extremely exciting time for fans, as they finally get to find out exactly when their favorite team will be playing this year. Even though we already know each team's opponents for next season, it just doesn't feel real until we also know the coinciding dates.
For the Cincinnati Bengals, the 2024 campaign promises to be an extremely exciting one as the team looks to bounce back after missing out on the playoffs last season. A season-ending wrist injury suffered by quarterback Joe Burrow was a big part of the reason why Cincinnati fell short in their playoff pursuit. But, despite Burrow missing the final stretch of the season, the Bengals still finished with w winning record (9-8), so there's plenty of reason for optimism moving forward.
When will 2024 NFL schedule be released?
So when will the 2024 NFL schedule be released? Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer. Last year, the schedule was released on Thursday, May 11. This year, the full schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday, May 15 at 8 pm E.T. Make sure to circle that date on the calendar.
When is Super Bowl LIX?
One date that we already know even before the 2024 schedule is officially released is the date of Super Bowl LIX. The big game will be played on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Obviously, playing in that game will be the ultimate goal for the Bengals, who played in Super Bowl LVI just a couple of years ago. After all, the team is still seeking the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. Could this finally be the year? That will largely depend on how the team performs during the regular season, and we'll know all of the details regarding their regular season schedule very soon.