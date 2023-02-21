Where do the Bengals go from here with Jonah Williams?
Trade
Another option for the Bengals to explore is a trade. Perhaps there is an offensive lineman on a roster who the Bengals loved in a past draft but remains under contract with another team. This hypothetical player could have yet to earn a starting role on their team.
If there is such a player, Cincinnati could always explore the option of trying to trade for someone who could potentially compete with Williams for the left tackle duties. Someone like the Packers’ Zach Tom comes to mind.
If the Bengals decide to attempt to upgrade the left tackle spot, what do they do with Williams?
The easiest transition would be to kick him inside to left guard. Surely he could start over Cordell Volson. Another option could be to move him to right tackle, as starter La’el Collins is rehabbing a torn ACL and MCL. The hope is to have him back in time for training camp, but you never know.
Also, Collins has experience at left guard from his days in Dallas. That could be an option for him here in Cincinnati as well if the Bengals explore moving Williams to the right side.
But all of this is just speculation. The reality is that Williams, if healthy, will be the starting left tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals. That is unless the team decides to do something highly unexpected. And exploring all of the unexpected possibilities is part of what makes the NFL offseason so much fun!
We love the Bengals 3,000. Who Dey?!