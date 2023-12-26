Where would Bengals pick in 2024 NFL Draft after humbling loss?
What pick would the Bengals own in the draft?
For the first time since November, the Cincinnati Bengals are in the loss column. They dropped their Week 16 match-up to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping them to 8-7 and out of the playoff picture, as of this writing.
Some fans were hoping once Joe Burrow went down that the Bengals might tank and get a top-10 draft pick. That won't be happening but they'll be drafting much higher than they have over the past two seasons.
Where do the Bengals pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
According to Tankathon, the Bengals would own the 18th overall pick if the season ended today. There are three 8-7 teams who wouldn't make the playoffs so the Bengals could end up picking between 16 and 18.
The Bengals could potentially lose two of their starting wide receivers so spending a first-round draft choice on a wideout could make a lot of sense. It could also make sense for them to improve in the trenches, as their pass rush has struggled this season and the offensive line still isn't where it needs to be.
The Bengals have two more regular season games on their schedule. Where will they end up picking when the season is officially in the books?