Which college has the most first-round picks in NFL Draft history?
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27 and wraps up on April 29. As we inch closer to the event, it's time to take a look at history and explore which college has produced the most first-round picks in the NFL Draft.
Cincinnati Bengals fans might not be shocked to hear that the college with the most first-round draft picks of all-time is none other than Ohio State University, who has produced 85 first-round picks. The most recent Buckeye first-rounders are Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, both wide receivers.
Behind the Buckeyes, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see Alabama in that spot. The Crimson Tide have sent 74 players to the NFL as first-round picks. Notre Dame rounds out the top three with 69 first-round picks to their name.
Ohio State leads the way for first-round draft picks
The Bengals selected a Buckeye in the first round of the draft in 2018 with their selection of Billy Price. It didn't work in their favor but it did end up netting them B.J. Hill so the pick isn't looked at with as much frustation as it normally would have.
As for Alabama products, the Bengals drafted Jonah Williams in the first round the very next year. He requested a trade this offseason.
They might add a member of the Fighting Irish to their squad in the first round if Michael Mayer of Notre Dame falls to them at the end of round one. A lot of fans would love to see the Kentucky native don the stripes.