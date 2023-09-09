Which jerseys are the Bengals wearing in Week 1?
The Cincinnati Bengals kick off their 2023 season on the road against the Cleveland Browns. For those of you who care about which jerseys the team is wearing, we've got you covered!
As a reminder, the Bengals have four different uniforms they wear throughout the season. The main one is the black jerseys and the typical away jerseys are the white ones. They also occasionally don their orange tops and will rock their former color rush look as well.
So, which jersey color will we see the team in for their first game of the 2023 season?
Bengals will wear their primary white jerseys vs Browns
Since this is a road game, the Bengals will rock the primary white jerseys for their first game of the season. The other potential road game attire they could opt to wear if the home team doesn't want to wear white is their White Bengal look, but they're saving that for their Week 3 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams since that game is on Monday Night Football.
All of the Bengals jerseys are cool so most fans should be excited to see them rock this combo during their first game of the season.