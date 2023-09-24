Which jerseys are the Bengals wearing in Week 3 vs. Rams?
What uniform combination will the Bengals be donning this week?
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams this Monday night in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI. The Rams reigned supreme in that match-up and the Bengals are hoping to get their revenge on them in primetime.
With it being the first primetime game of the year for the Bengals, it's only fitting that they wear their most popular uniform combination.
Which jerseys are the Bengals wearing vs. Rams?
The Bengals will be sporting the ever-so-popular "White Bengal" look this Monday night.
The Bengals will be "White Bengals" for this week, sporting their white "color rush" jerseys, white pants, and white helmets with black stripes. It's a fan favorite look and the Bengals are hoping to right the ship in these unis.
The Stripes have fallen to 0-2 and an 0-3 start would be a very tough hole to crawl out of. Hopefully, a primetime game in the Jungle while rocking arguably the coolest unis in the NFL should help get the good guys a win and get them back in the win column.