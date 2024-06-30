Which members of the Cincinnati Bengals are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
There is no higher individual honor for a football player than making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Induction into the Hall means that a player had an extremely impactful career, and one that won't soon be forgotten in the annals of history.
Bengals have four Hall-of-Famers
Some teams have more players in the Hall of Fame than others. That's just the way it works. The Chicago Bears lead all teams with 37 representatives. When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team has had four former players inducted into the Hall.
Four is a relatively low number when it comes to Hall-of-Famers, but it could be worse. Three teams -- the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans -- don't have any Hall-of-Famers, yet. Plus, the Bengals appear to have a couple of players with a good chance of induction on the squad currently.
Here are the four Bengals players currently in the Hall of Fame:
- Charlie Joiner (1972-1975) -- Wide receiver, inducted in 1996
- Anthony Muñoz (1980–1992) -- Tackle, inducted in 1998
- Terrell Owens (2010) -- Wide receiver, inducted in 2018
- Ken Riley (1969–1983) -- Cornerback, inducted in 2023
Current Bengals with H.O.F. potential
Maybe a couple of current Bengals can ultimately add to the list.
As long as he can remain healthy over the course of his career moving forward, quarterback Joe Burrow will likely have an excellent case for induction. The Bengals selected Burrow with the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has lived up to expectations thus far.
Over his first four seasons, Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance, was named to a Pro Bowl and was also named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021. He's also put up some serious stats. The LSU product already has over 14,000 passing yards and 97 touchdowns to his name, despite missing some serious time during his first four campaigns due to injury issues.
If Burrow can continue to produce at such a high level and stay out on the field, he'll have an excellent chance of representing the Bengals in the Hall of Fame eventually.
Burrow's top target, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a shot, too. Chase has only played three seasons so far, but he's been nothing short of prolific in that time. Chase had over 1,000 yards in all three seasons, and he's already a three-time Pro Bowler. He still has a long way to go, but if he continues to play at such an elite level for an extended time, Chase could potentially hear his name called as an inductee one day.