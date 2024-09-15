Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Chiefs today?
Today's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs is one of the biggest matchups of the first few weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Both teams have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and they have developed a real rivalry with each other in recent years.
While the Chiefs have largely dominated the league over the past half-decade, they've had a tough time besting the Bengals. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow has a 3-1 career record against Kansas City and he'll look to push that mark to 4-1 today. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will do their best to make sure Burrow leaves Arrowhead Stadium with a 4-2 mark. It should be a very good game, and one you won't want to miss.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 2 showdown between the Bengals and Chiefs, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Chiefs
The game between the Bengals and Chiefs will kick off Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will air on CBS (for those who fall within that area of the coverage map), and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
- Tony Romo (analyst)
- Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
The game will be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Referee Alex Kemp (No. 55) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Chiefs. Kemp is in his seventh season as a referee in the NFL. For what it's worth, the Bengals have a 5-1 record with Kemp as a referee, while the Chiefs are a perfect 4-0 with Kemp on the call.
Kemp obviously won't be out on the field alone. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Mike Morton
- Line Judge - Rusty Baynes
- Down Judge - Robert Richeson
- Field Judge - Sean Petty
- Side Judge - Lo van Pham
- Back Judge - Scott Helverson
- Replay Official - Gerald Frye
- Replay Assistant - Julie Johnson