Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Commanders today?
After a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The contest between Cincinnati and Washington is one of two NFL games set to take place tonight, as the Buffalo Bills will also host the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While the Bengals are coming off of a loss to the Chiefs, the Commanders are fresh off of a division win over the New York Giants, and they'll be looking to build off of that momentum. It's an important game for both teams, even at this early point in the season. After all, every win counts. This will be the first regular season games between the two teams since 2020.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 3 showdown between the Bengals and Commanders, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Commanders
The game between the Bengals and Commanders will kick off Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The game will air on ABC and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Joe Buck (play-by-play)
- Troy Aikman (analyst)
- Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
The game will be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM. Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Commanders
Referee Brad Allen (No. 122) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Commanders. Allen is in his 11th season as a referee in the NFL. Allen was involved in a bit of controversy regarding a couple calls last season, but hopefully this game goes smoothly. Allen obviously won't be out on the field alone. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Duane Heydt
- Line Judge - Walter Flowers
- Down Judge - Sarah Thomas
- Field Judge - Rick Patterson
- Side Judge - Chad Hill
- Back Judge - Tyree Walton
- Replay Official - Kevin Brown
- Replay Assistant - Durwood Manley