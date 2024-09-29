Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Panthers today?
After losing their first three games of the 2024 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get off the schneid in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are fresh off of their first victory of the season over the Las Vegas Raiders after making a change at quarterback, and they'll be looking to secure a second straight W.
The Bengals simply can't let that happen if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, as only one team in NFL history has qualified for postseason play after an 0-4 start. The contest is an important one for both teams, and one that fans won't want to miss.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 4 showdown between the Bengals and Panthers, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Panthers
This will be the eighth meeting between the Bengals and Panthers all-time. The teams currently have a 3-3-1 record against each other, so whoever wins today's game will take the edge in the series. The game will kick off Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game will air on FOX and announcers for the contest are as follows:
- Kevin Kugler (play-by-play)
- Daryl Johnston (analyst)
- Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)
The game will be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Panthers game center nationwide on desktop, in-market on mobile. Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Panthers
Referee Adrian Hill (No. 29) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Panthers. Hill is in his sixth season as a referee in the NFL, and he obviously won't be out on the field alone. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Roy Ellison
- Line Judge - Greg Bradley
- Down Judge - David Oliver
- Field Judge - Tra Boger
- Side Judge - Clay Reynard
- Back Judge - Greg Steed
- Replay Official - Kevin Stine
- Replay Assistant - Desiree Abrams