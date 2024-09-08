Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Patriots today?
Diehard football fans like to know details, especially when it comes to their favorite team(s). Details that an average fan might not care too much about, like who the announcers and referees are for any given game. We care about that kind of stuff, and if you're reading this, you probably do too! So, we're here to help by supplying the information you're seeking.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the season-opening contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, along with some additional viewing and listening information. Hopefully it's helpful!
Announcers for Bengals vs. Patriots
The game between the Bengals and Patriots will kick off Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET from PayCot Satadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game will air on CBS (for those who fall within that area of the coverage map), and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Ian Eagle (play-by-play)
- Charles Davis (analyst)
- Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
That's a pretty solid The game will air via radio on the Bengals Radio Network, led by flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7) in Cincinnati. The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Patriots game center nationwide on desktop and in-market on mobile. Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Per the Bengals website, the broadcast will also be live on SiriusXM Radio, Channel 226, and on Sports USA Radio. The broadcasters for Sports USA Radio are John Ahlers (play-by-play) and James White (analyst).
Referees for Bengals vs. Patriots
Referee Land Clark (No. 130) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Patriots. Clark is entering his fifth season as a referee in the NFL. Clark notable during heads during the preseason for having some sizable biceps. He must have been in the gym over the offseason.
Clark obviously won't be out on the field alone. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Paul King
- Line Judge - Jeff Hutcheon
- Down Judge - Tom Stephan
- Field Judge - Jabir Walker
- Side Judge - Dominique Pender
- Back Judge - Brad Freeman
- Replay Official - Bob Hubbell
- Replay Assistant - Jim Van Geffen