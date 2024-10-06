Who are the announcers and referees for Bengals vs. Ravens today?
After getting their first victory of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to continue their winning ways against the rival Ravens in Week 5. Baltimore is coming off of an impressive 35-10 throttling of the Buffalo Bulls and sits at 2-2 on the season.
The meeting between the teams is the first of two on the season, as they'll also square off against each other again in Baltiore in November. The Ravens bested the Bengals in both meetings between the teams last season, so Cincinnati should be hungry for revenge.
Below you'll find the full list of announcers (for both television and radio) and referees for the Week 5 showdown between the Bengals and Ravens, along with some additional viewing and listening information.
Announcers for Bengals vs. Ravens
The game between the Bengals and Ravens will kick off Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The game will air on CBS and announcers for the game are as follows:
- Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)
- Trent Green (analyst)
- Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)
The game will be available via radio. It will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. It will also be live on SiriusXM. Announcers for the radio broadcast are:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
Referees for Bengals vs. Ravens
Bill Vinovich (No. 52) will serve as the crew chief for the battle between the Bengals and Ravens. Vinovich is in his 16th season as a referee in the NFL. Per Sports Illustrated, Vinovich has worked 17 previous Bengals games, which is the most of any active referee. Cincinnati went 8-9 in those games.
Vinovich obviously won't be out on the field alone. Instead, he will be joined by a complete crew, which you can see below (via Football Zebras):
- Umpire - Scott Walker
- Line Judge - Tripp Sutter
- Down Judge - Dale Keller
- Field Judge - Aaron Santi
- Side Judge - Jimmy Buchanan
- Back Judge - Todd Prukop
- Replay Official - Denise Crudup
- Replay Assistant - Chad Wakefield