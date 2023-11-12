Who is Playing Monday Night Football Week 10 & How to Watch
Week 10 ends with Monday Night Football and this week's match-up isn't as exciting as it might have seemed at the beginning of the season.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 10?
The 5-4 Buffalo Bills host the 3-5 Denver Broncos this week on Monday Night Football. The game will be held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
Bills vs. Broncos odds
FanDuel has the Bills as big-time favorites as 7.5 points. The over/under is at 47 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bills vs. Broncos series history
According to The Football Database, the Bills own a 23-16-1 series advantage over the Broncos and have won four of the last five match-ups against Denver. The most recent match-up between these two came in December 2020 when the Bills blew out the Broncos to the tune of a 48-19 final score.
Bills vs. Broncos weather
NFL Weather says that it'll be 35 degrees and rainy for this Monday night match-up.
Bills next 5 games
- Week 11: vs. Jets
- Week 12: @ Eagles
- Week 13: BYE
- Week 14: @ Chiefs
- Week 15: vs. Cowboys
Broncos next 5 games
- Week 11: vs. Vikings (SNF)
- Week 12: vs. Browns
- Week 13: @ Texans
- Week 14: vs. Chargers
- Week 15: @ Lions
What channel is Monday Night Football on?
The regular broadcast can be seen on ESPN while the Manningcast airs on ESPN2. If you don't have cable, these channels can be streamed on YouTube TV and FuboTV.
Remaining Monday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
11
Eagles @ Chiefs
12
Bears @ Vikings
13
Bengals @ Jaguars
14
Titans @ Dolphins
14
Packers @ Giants
15
Chiefs @ Patriots
16
Ravens @ 49ers
17
Lions @ Cowboys
There is no Monday night game in Week 18.