Who is Playing Monday Night Football Week 11 & How to Watch
A rematch of Super Bowl LVII
NFL fans have been looking forward to this Monday night match-up, as it's a rematch of the most recent Super Bowl and a battle between two teams with a combined three losses.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 10?
The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this week. As mentioned, it's a rematch of the most recent Super Bowl where the Chiefs prevailed by a 38-35 score in the final seconds to win their second title in four years.
Chiefs vs. Eagles odds
The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Chiefs vs. Eagles series history
These two sides haven't played much but according to The Football Database, the Chiefs lead the all-time series 6-4-0. They obviously won the most recent match-up and have won four of the last five (that Super Bowl win is included in that stat). The Eagles' last win against Kansas City came in 2009 when Andy Reid was their head coach.
Chiefs vs. Eagles weather
NFL Weather says that it'll be 47 degrees with a chance of rain for Monday Night Football in Kansas City.
Chiefs next 5 games
- Week 12: @ Raiders
- Week 13: @ Packers (SNF)
- Week 14: vs. Bills
- Week 15: @ Patriots (MNF)
- Week 16: vs. Raiders
Eagles next 5 games
- Week 12: vs. Bills
- Week 13: vs. 49ers
- Week 14: @ Cowboys (SNF)
- Week 15: @ Seahawks
- Week 16: vs. Giants
What channel is Monday Night Football on?
The game will air on ESPN if you want the traditional broadcast and on ESPN2 if you want the ManningCast edition. Both channels can be streamed on YouTube TV and Fubo TV.
Remaining Monday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
12
Bears @ Vikings
13
Bengals @ Jaguars
14
Titans @ Dolphins
14
Packers @ Giants
15
Chiefs @ Patriots
16
Ravens @ 49ers
17
Lions @ Cowboys
There is no Monday night game in Week 18.