Who is Playing Monday Night Football Week 13 & How to Watch
Bengals vs. Jaguars under the lights!
The Cincinnati Bengals will play their third primetime game in five weeks and this one will be their final primetime game of the season. It'll be on the road against the 8-3 Jacksonville Jaguars, who are leading the AFC South and still in the running for the number one seed in the AFC playoffs.
This game would have been a lot more meaningful a few weeks ago but now that Joe Burrow is done for the year and the Bengals are 5-6 and out of the running for the top seed in the playoffs, the game has lost its luster. It's a bigger game for the Jags, who have little room for error if they want to win their division and have a realistic chance at landing the top seed.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 13?
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Cincinnati Bengals. We haven't seen these two square off since 2021 when Trevor Lawrence was a rookie and Urban Meyer had a brief stint as the Jags' head coach. Crazy times.
Jaguars vs. Bengals odds
The Jaguars are favored by 7.5 points, which would not be the case if Burrow was playing. The over/under is set at 38.5 points, according to FanDuel.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Jaguars vs. Bengals series history
The Jaguars lead the all-time series 13-11-0 but the Bengals have won three of the last five match-ups and two consecutive games. The last win came in 2021 when the Bengals won on Thursday Night Football early in the season.
Jaguars vs. Bengals weather
As of this writing, NFL Weather says it'll be 68 degrees with a slight chance of rain showers for this game.
Jaguars remaining schedule
- Week 14: @ Browns
- Week 15: vs. Ravens (SNF)
- Week 16: @ Buccaneers
- Week 17: vs. Panthers
- Week 18: @ Titans
Bengals remaining schedule
- Week 14: vs. Colts
- Week 15: vs. Vikings
- Week 16: @ Steelers
- Week 17: @ Chiefs
- Week 18: vs. Browns
What channel is Monday Night Football on?
Monday Night Football airs on ESPN for the traditional broadcast and ESPN2 has the ManningCast. You can stream either channel on YouTube TV or FuboTV.
Remaining Monday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
14
Titans @ Dolphins
14
Packers @ Giants
15
Eagles @ Seahawks (Flexed)
16
Ravens @ 49ers
17
Lions @ Cowboys
There is no Monday night game in Week 18.