Who is Playing Monday Night Football Week 7 & How to Watch
Week 7 will finish up with the Monday Night Football match-up between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers. When the schedule was announced, this seemed like one of those can't-miss games considering that both teams won their divisions last year and looked poised to do so again in 2023.
Fast forward to present day, however, and only one of these teams is a playoff contender. The 49ers are 5-1 and hoping to rebound after suffering their first loss. The Vikings, on the other hand, have only won two games so far and have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this season.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 7?
The Vikings (2-4) host the 49ers (5-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Who won the last matchup between the Vikings and 49ers?
The 49ers lead the all-time series between these two teams with a 25-23-1 record and have won the last two match-ups. The last game between the Vikings and Niners took place on November 28, 2021, where the 49ers won 34-26.
Vikings next 5 games
49ers next 5 games
What channel is Monday Night Football on?
This game will air on ESPN for the regular broadcast and ESPN2 for the Manning Cast. Both channels can be streamed on FuboTV and YouTube TV.
Remaining Monday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
Week 8
Raiders @ Lions
Week 9
Chargers @ Jets
Week 10
Broncos @ Bills
Week 11
Eagles @ Chiefs
Week 12
Bears @ Vikings
Week 13
Bengals @ Jaguars
Week 14
Titans @ Dolphins, Packers @ Giants
Week 15
Chiefs @ Patriots
Week 16
Ravens @ 49ers
Week 17
Lions @ Cowboys
There is no Monday night game in Week 18.