Who is Playing Monday Night Football Week 8 & How to Watch
Week 8 will be capped off with a Monday night showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders. Both of these teams suffered losses in Week 7 with the Lions getting their doors blown off by the Ravens and the Raiders losing to the Bears who were led by a Division 2 rookie quarterback.
The Lions are far ahead in the NFC North so their loss to the Ravens shouldn't hurt them too much. They have a great opportunity to get back on track this week. The Raiders aren't winning the AFC West but they've surprised people this year.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 8?
The Lions host the Raiders at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.
Lions vs. Raiders odds
FanDuel has the Lions as 8.5 point favorites with a moneyline of -390 while the Raiders' moneyline is +310. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Lions vs. Raiders series history
The Lions have a chance to tie the all-time series history as the Raiders currently are leading it 7-6-0. The Raiders won the last match-up in 2019 by a score of 31-24 but the Lions had won the previous four match-ups before that, dating back to 2003.
Lions next 5 games
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: @ Chargers
- Week 11: vs. Bears
- Week 12: vs. Packers (Thanksgiving)
- Week 13: @ Saints
Raiders next 5 games
- Week 9: vs. Giants
- Week 10: vs. Jets (SNF)
- Week 11: @ Dolphins
- Week 12: vs. Chiefs
- Week 13: vs. Vikings
What channel is Monday Night Football on?
Monday Night Football airs on ESPN. It can be streamed on FuboTV or YouTube TV.
Remaining Monday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
Week 9
Chargers @ Jets
Week 10
Broncos @ Bills
Week 11
Eagles @ Chiefs
Week 12
Bears @ Vikings
Week 13
Bengals @ Jaguars
Week 14
Titans @ Dolphins
Week 14
Packers @ Giants
Week 15
Chiefs @ Patriots
Week 16
Ravens @ 49ers
Week 17
Lions @ Cowboys
There is no Monday night game in Week 18.