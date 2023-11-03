Who is Playing Monday Night Football Week 9 & How to Watch
Week 9 will wrap up with Monday Night Football, pitting two AFC teams against each to close out the halfway point of the regular season.
Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 9?
The 4-3 New York Jets host the 3-4 Los Angeles Chargers. For the Jets, they need this win to stay alive in the AFC East race and to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Chargers probably aren't winning the AFC West but a playoff spot isn't impossible, especially with a win. A loss, however, and a playoff spot becomes much tougher for them to achieve.
Jets vs. Chargers odds
FanDuel has the Chargers as 3-point favorites on the road. The moneylines are -164 for Los Angeles and +138 for New York and the over/under is set at 41.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Jets vs. Chargers series history
According to The Football Database, the Chargers lead the all-time series 23-14-1 and have won the last four games. The last time the Jets got a win against the Bolts was in 2011 when the Chargers were still in San Diego.
Jets vs. Chargers weather
We're still several days out from the game, but as of this writing, NFL Weather says it'll be 56 degrees with a 19% chance of rain.
Jets next 5 games
- Week 10: @ Raiders (SNF)
- Week 11: @ Bills
- Week 12: vs. Dolphins (Black Friday)
- Week 13: vs. Falcons
- Week 14: vs. Texans
Chargers next 5 games
- Week 10: vs. Lions
- Week 11: @ Packers
- Week 12: vs. Ravens (SNF)
- Week 13: @ Patriots
- Week 14: vs. Broncos
What channel is Monday Night Football on?
Monday Night Football airs on ESPN with the ManningCast airing on ESPN2. For those of you who don't have cable, you can watch the game on YouTube TV or FuboTV.
Remaining Monday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
10
Broncos @ Bills
11
Eagles @ Chiefs
12
Bears @ Vikings
13
Bengals @ Jaguars
14
Titans @ Dolphins
14
Packers @ Giants
15
Chiefs @ Patriots
16
Ravens @ 49ers
17
Lions @ Cowboys
There is no Monday Night Football game in Week 18.