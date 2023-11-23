StripeHype
Who is playing on Black Friday and how to watch

By Leigh Oleszczak

Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans
Atlanta Falcons v Tennessee Titans / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages
For the first time in NFL history, there will be a game held on the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday. A lot of people have the day off so it makes sense that the league would want to have a game the day after a major American holiday.

Who is playing on Black Friday?

The New York Jets will be hosting the Miami Dolphins in a battle of AFC East squads. The Dolphins have a chance to increase their lead in the division while the Jets continue to find themselves in must-win situations. The Dolphins currently lead the AFC East with a 7-3 record while the Buffalo Bills are trying to catch them with their 6-5 record. Meanwhile, the Jets are really playing catch-up at 4-6.

How many NFL games have been held on Friday?

The last time there was an NFL game on a Friday was during the 2020 season when the Saints and Vikings squared off on Christmas Day. Before that, there hadn't been a Friday game for 11 years with the Titans and Chargers playing on a Friday during the 2009 season.

According to CBS Sports (linked above), since the merger in 1970, there have been nine other games held on a Friday night.

Jets vs. Dolphins series history

According to The Football Database, the 'Fins lead the all-time series by just two games at 58-56-1. They've won four of the last five match-ups, including the most recent earlier this year with an 11-6 win on January 8.

Jets vs. Dolphins odds

TBA

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Jets vs. Dolphins weather

TBA

Jets next 5 games

  • Week 13: vs. Falcons
  • Week 14: vs. Texans
  • Week 15: @ Dolphins
  • Week 16: vs. Commanders
  • Week 17: @ Browns (TNF)

Dolphins next 5 games

  • Week 13: @ Commanders
  • Week 14: vs. Dolphins
  • Week 15: vs. Jets
  • Week 16: vs. Cowboys
  • Week 17: @ Ravens

What channel will the Black Friday game air on?

The first-ever Black Friday game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

How do I get Amazon Prime Video?

You'll need a subscription to Amazon Prime in order to watch the game.

Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?

There is a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime.

