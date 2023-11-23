Who is playing on Black Friday and how to watch
For the first time in NFL history, there will be a game held on the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday. A lot of people have the day off so it makes sense that the league would want to have a game the day after a major American holiday.
Who is playing on Black Friday?
The New York Jets will be hosting the Miami Dolphins in a battle of AFC East squads. The Dolphins have a chance to increase their lead in the division while the Jets continue to find themselves in must-win situations. The Dolphins currently lead the AFC East with a 7-3 record while the Buffalo Bills are trying to catch them with their 6-5 record. Meanwhile, the Jets are really playing catch-up at 4-6.
How many NFL games have been held on Friday?
The last time there was an NFL game on a Friday was during the 2020 season when the Saints and Vikings squared off on Christmas Day. Before that, there hadn't been a Friday game for 11 years with the Titans and Chargers playing on a Friday during the 2009 season.
According to CBS Sports (linked above), since the merger in 1970, there have been nine other games held on a Friday night.
Jets vs. Dolphins series history
According to The Football Database, the 'Fins lead the all-time series by just two games at 58-56-1. They've won four of the last five match-ups, including the most recent earlier this year with an 11-6 win on January 8.
Jets vs. Dolphins odds
TBA
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Jets vs. Dolphins weather
TBA
Jets next 5 games
- Week 13: vs. Falcons
- Week 14: vs. Texans
- Week 15: @ Dolphins
- Week 16: vs. Commanders
- Week 17: @ Browns (TNF)
Dolphins next 5 games
- Week 13: @ Commanders
- Week 14: vs. Dolphins
- Week 15: vs. Jets
- Week 16: vs. Cowboys
- Week 17: @ Ravens
What channel will the Black Friday game air on?
The first-ever Black Friday game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
How do I get Amazon Prime Video?
You'll need a subscription to Amazon Prime in order to watch the game.
Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?
There is a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime.