StripeHype
FanSided

Who is playing on Thanksgiving and how to watch

By Leigh Oleszczak

Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints
Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Per tradition, there will be three games on Thanksgiving this year. Two games will be hosted by the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys and then there will be another game held later in the evening.

Who is playing on Thanksgiving in 2023?

There are three games being held on Turkey Day.

  • Packers @ Lions - 12:30 PM EST
  • Commanders @ Cowboys - 4:30 PM EST
  • 49ers @ Seahawks - 8:20 PM EST

Thanksgiving game odds

As of Tuesday night, FanDuel has the Lions favored by 7.5 points, the Cowboys favored by 10.5 points and the 49ers favored by 7 points.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

How to watch Thanksgiving games

The Lions/Packers game will air on FOX, the Cowboys/Commanders game on CBS, and the Seahawks/49ers game on NBC. All three games can also be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (but only on mobile).

Next. Almost Nothing. 4 Bengals Who Have Offered Almost Nothing in 2023. dark

Home/Bengals News