Who is playing on Thanksgiving and how to watch
Per tradition, there will be three games on Thanksgiving this year. Two games will be hosted by the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys and then there will be another game held later in the evening.
Who is playing on Thanksgiving in 2023?
There are three games being held on Turkey Day.
- Packers @ Lions - 12:30 PM EST
- Commanders @ Cowboys - 4:30 PM EST
- 49ers @ Seahawks - 8:20 PM EST
Thanksgiving game odds
As of Tuesday night, FanDuel has the Lions favored by 7.5 points, the Cowboys favored by 10.5 points and the 49ers favored by 7 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch Thanksgiving games
The Lions/Packers game will air on FOX, the Cowboys/Commanders game on CBS, and the Seahawks/49ers game on NBC. All three games can also be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (but only on mobile).