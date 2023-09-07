Who is playing on Thursday Night Football?
The Cincinnati Bengals don't kick off their 2023 regular season until Sunday afternoon. The NFL season kicks off on Thursday night though, as per usual.
It's been tradition for quite some time now for the reigning Super Bowl champion to host a talented team in the first game of the season. While some thought that the Bengals would be the team that played in the first game of the year, the NFL opted to have the Kansas City Chiefs host the up-and-coming Detroit Lions.
This was a move that surprised a lot of people at the time. Both the Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Chiefs beat in the Super Bowl, were on Kansas City's schedule but the NFL opted to shake it up and go with an unexpected selection.
Kansas City Chiefs will host Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football
This should be a fun matchup. Anytime Patrick Mahomes takes the field, you know it should be a fun time and the Lions are a young team that hopes to finally wash away decades of disappointment for the Motor City.
The Bengals don't play on Thursday Night Football until Week 11, which will take place on November 16th.