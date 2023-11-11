Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Week 10 & How to Watch
Capping off what should hopefully be a fun day of football is Sunday Night Football. This week's match-up probably seemed more exciting when the schedule was initially put together. Right now, however, it leaves something to be desired.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 10?
The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game kicks off on Sunday at 8:20 PM EST.
Raiders vs. Jets series history
According to The Football Database, the Raiders are leading the overall series with a 26-20-2 record and they've won three of the last five meetings. The most recent game between these two came in 2020 when the Raiders won in the final seconds by a score of 31-28.
Raiders vs. Jets odds
FanDuel has the Jets as road favorites, at 1.5 points, to be exact. The moneylines are -120 (New York) and +102 (Las Vegas) and the over/under is set at 36.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs. Jets weather
While this game will be played in a dome, it's still nice to know the weather for those who are planning on attending the game since they'll have to be out in the elements in order to get to the stadium. NFL Weather says it'll be 66 degrees outside with a slight chance of showers.
Raiders next 5 games
- Week 11: @ Dolphins
- Week 12: vs. Chiefs
- Week 13: BYE
- Week 14: vs. Vikings
- Week 15: vs. Chargers
Jets next 5 games
- Week 11: @ Jets
- Week 12: vs. Dolphins (Black Friday)
- Week 13: vs. Falcons
- Week 14: vs. Texans
- Week 15: @ Dolphins
What channel is Sunday Night Football on?
This game will air on NBC and can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (mobile only).
Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
11
Vikings @ Broncos
12
49ers @ Seahawks (Thursday)
12
Ravens @ Chargers
13
Chiefs @ Packers
14
Eagles @ Cowboys
15
Ravens @ Jaguars
16
Bengals @ Steelers (Saturday)
16
Bills @ Chargers (Saturday)
17
Packers @ Vikings
Week 18's Sunday night game will be announced the week of.