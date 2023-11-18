Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Week 11 & How to Watch
This week's Sunday Night Football match-up got a little more interesting after how Week 10 played out. Let's tackle everything you need to know for this week's primetime match-up.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 10?
The 4-5 Denver Broncos will host the 6-4 Minnesota Vikings. A few weeks ago, this looked like a garbage match-up but now the Vikings are in the playoff picture despite not having their starting quarterback and the Broncos have won three straight games after an abysmal start to the season.
Broncos vs. Vikings series history
According to The Football Database, the Broncos have a chance to tie the all-time series record at eight wins a piece. The Vikings currently lead the series 8-7-0 and won the last match-up held in 2019 by a score of 27-23. Before that, Denver had ripped off three straight wins against the Vikings.
Broncos vs. Vikings odds
FanDuel has the Broncos as 2.5-point favorites.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Broncos vs. Vikings weather
According to NFL Weather, the forecast for Sunday night's game is 47 degrees and there's a chance of rain.
Broncos next 5 games
- Week 12: vs. Browns
- Week 13: @ Texans
- Week 14: @ Chargers
- Week 15: @ Lions
- Week 16: vs. Patriots
Vikings next 5 games
- Week 12: vs. Bears (MNF)
- Week 13: BYE
- Week 14: @ Raiders
- Week 15: @ Vikings
- Week 16: vs. Lions
What channel is Sunday Night Football on?
Sunday Night Football airs on NBC. It can be streamed on YouTube TV or FuboTV.
Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
12
49ers @ Seahawks (Thursday)
12
Ravens @ Chargers
13
Chiefs @ Packers
14
Eagles @ Cowboys
15
Ravens @ Jaguars
16
Bengals @ Steelers (Saturday)
16
Bills @ Chargers (Saturday)
17
Packers @ Vikings
Week 18's Sunday night match-up will be announced the week of.