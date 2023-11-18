StripeHype
Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Week 11 & How to Watch

By Leigh Oleszczak

Denver Broncos v Minnesota Vikings
Denver Broncos v Minnesota Vikings / Adam Bettcher/GettyImages
This week's Sunday Night Football match-up got a little more interesting after how Week 10 played out. Let's tackle everything you need to know for this week's primetime match-up.

Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 10?

The 4-5 Denver Broncos will host the 6-4 Minnesota Vikings. A few weeks ago, this looked like a garbage match-up but now the Vikings are in the playoff picture despite not having their starting quarterback and the Broncos have won three straight games after an abysmal start to the season.

Broncos vs. Vikings series history

According to The Football Database, the Broncos have a chance to tie the all-time series record at eight wins a piece. The Vikings currently lead the series 8-7-0 and won the last match-up held in 2019 by a score of 27-23. Before that, Denver had ripped off three straight wins against the Vikings.

Broncos vs. Vikings odds

FanDuel has the Broncos as 2.5-point favorites.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Broncos vs. Vikings weather

According to NFL Weather, the forecast for Sunday night's game is 47 degrees and there's a chance of rain.

Broncos next 5 games

  • Week 12: vs. Browns
  • Week 13: @ Texans
  • Week 14: @ Chargers
  • Week 15: @ Lions
  • Week 16: vs. Patriots

Vikings next 5 games

  • Week 12: vs. Bears (MNF)
  • Week 13: BYE
  • Week 14: @ Raiders
  • Week 15: @ Vikings
  • Week 16: vs. Lions

What channel is Sunday Night Football on?

Sunday Night Football airs on NBC. It can be streamed on YouTube TV or FuboTV.

Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023:

Week

Match-Up

12

49ers @ Seahawks (Thursday)

12

Ravens @ Chargers

13

Chiefs @ Packers

14

Eagles @ Cowboys

15

Ravens @ Jaguars

16

Bengals @ Steelers (Saturday)

16

Bills @ Chargers (Saturday)

17

Packers @ Vikings

Week 18's Sunday night match-up will be announced the week of.

