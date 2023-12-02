Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Week 13 & How to Watch
Get ready for tons of Super Bowl I references.
This Sunday Night Football match-up isn't as important to Cincinnati Bengals fans as we might have previously thought, as the 5-6 Bengals probably aren't a threat for the number one seed in the AFC playoff picture anymore. That being said, Bengals fans will enjoy rooting against a rival this week on Sunday night.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 13?
The Green Bay Packers welcome in the Kansas City Chiefs for a rematch of the first-ever Super Bowl. You'll probably hear references to that game a lot during this match-up.
Packers vs. Chiefs series history
Kansas City leads the all-time series with an 8-5-1 record against Green Bay. The Chiefs won the last match-up in 2021 by a score of 13-7 but the Packers have won three of the last five match-ups, per The Football Database.
Packers vs. Chiefs odds
FanDuel has the Chiefs as 6.5-point favorites on the road with an over/under of 42.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Packers vs. Chiefs weather
According to NFL Weather, the temperature for this game is expected to be around 36 degrees with a slight chance of rain showers.
Packers remaining schedule
- Week 14: @ Giants (MNF)
- Week 15: vs. Buccaneers
- Week 16: @ Panthers
- Week 17: @ Vikings (SNF)
- Week 18: vs. Bears
Chiefs remaining schedule
- Week 14: vs. Bills
- Week 15: @ Patriots (MNF)
- Week 16: vs. Raiders (Christmas Day)
- Week 17: vs. Bengals
- Week 18: @ Chargers
What channel is Sunday Night Football on?
You can catch this game on NBC and can stream it on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (mobile only).
Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
14
Eagles @ Cowboys
15
Ravens @ Jaguars
16
Bengals @ Steelers (Saturday)
16
Bills @ Chargers (Saturday)
17
Packers @ Vikings
The Week 18 Sunday night match-up will be announced the week of.