Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Week 15 & How to Watch
This game has playoff implications!
This week's Sunday night match-up will be between two division leaders with massive playoff implications on the line. In other words, it's a match-up that Cincinnati Bengals fans won't want to miss.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 15?
The 8-5 Jacksonville Jaguars will host the 10-3 Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have a two-game lead on the Jaguars so a loss wouldn't kill them unless they manage to finish with the same record as Jacksonville. The Ravens need to keep winning to keep pace with the Dolphins for the number one seed while the Jags are simply trying to stay in first in the AFC South with the Texans and Colts nipping at their heels.
Jaguars vs. Ravens series history
Surprisingly, the Jags lead the all-time series between these two with a 13-10-0 overall record. It's been a back-and-forth affair since 2003 with the teams trading wins. The Jags won the last match-up by one point in 2022.
Jaguars vs. Ravens odds
The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites on the road and the over/under is set at 43.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Jaguars vs. Ravens weather
According to The Weather Channel, it'll be rainy for Sunday Night Football with showers expected and a low of 60 degrees as the projected forecast.
Jaguars Remaining Schedule
- Week 16: @ Buccaneers
- Week 17: vs. Panthers
- Week 18: @ Titans
Ravens Remaining Schedule
- Week 16: @ 49ers
- Week 17: vs. Dolphins
- Week 18: vs. Steelers
What channel is Sunday Night Football on?
Sunday Night Football airs on NBC and it can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, and NFL+ (only on Mobile).
Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
16
Bengals @ Steelers (Saturday)
16
Bills @ Chargers (Saturday)
17
Packers @ Vikings
The Sunday night game in Week 18 will be announced the week of.