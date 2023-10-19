StripeHype
Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Week 7 & How to Watch

By Leigh Oleszczak

In this photo illustration the NBC Sunday Night Football...
In this photo illustration the NBC Sunday Night Football... / SOPA Images/GettyImages
The final game of Sunday's Week 7 schedule will come in the primetime slot that evening. Sunday Night Football is often billed as the best game of the week but that's not always the case. This week, however, it just might be the case.

Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 7?

The 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the 5-1 Miami Dolphins in what should be an exhilarating match-up in primetime.

Who won the last matchup between the Eagles and Dolphins?

According to The Football Database, the Dolphins are leading the all-time series with a 9-6-0 advantage and have won their last two games against the Eagles. The most recent outing was on December 1, 2019, when the Dolphins won 37-31 over the Eagles. The last time the Eagles beat the Dolphins was in 2011 when they won 26-10.

Eagles next 5 games

  • Week 8: @ Commanders
  • Week 9: vs. Cowboys
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: @ Chiefs (MNF)
  • Week 12: vs. Bills

Dolphins next 5 games

  • Week 8: vs. Patriots
  • Week 9: @ Chiefs (Germany)
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: vs. Raiders
  • Week 12: @ Jets (Black Friday)

What channel is Sunday Night Football on?

Sunday Night Football airs on NBC but it can be streamed on Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023:

Week 8

Bears @ Chargers

Week 9

Bills @ Bengals

Week 10

Jets @ Raiders

Week 11

Vikings @ Broncos

Week 12

49ers @ Seahawks (Thursday), Ravens @ Chargers

Week 13

Chiefs @ Packers

Week 14

Eagles @ Cowboys

Week 15

Ravens @ Jaguars

Week 16

Bengals @ Steelers, Bills @ Chargers (both on Saturday)

Week 17

Packers @ Vikings

Week 18's match-up won't be announced until the week of.

