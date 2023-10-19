Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Week 7 & How to Watch
The final game of Sunday's Week 7 schedule will come in the primetime slot that evening. Sunday Night Football is often billed as the best game of the week but that's not always the case. This week, however, it just might be the case.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 7?
The 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the 5-1 Miami Dolphins in what should be an exhilarating match-up in primetime.
Who won the last matchup between the Eagles and Dolphins?
According to The Football Database, the Dolphins are leading the all-time series with a 9-6-0 advantage and have won their last two games against the Eagles. The most recent outing was on December 1, 2019, when the Dolphins won 37-31 over the Eagles. The last time the Eagles beat the Dolphins was in 2011 when they won 26-10.
Eagles next 5 games
- Week 8: @ Commanders
- Week 9: vs. Cowboys
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: @ Chiefs (MNF)
- Week 12: vs. Bills
Dolphins next 5 games
- Week 8: vs. Patriots
- Week 9: @ Chiefs (Germany)
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: vs. Raiders
- Week 12: @ Jets (Black Friday)
What channel is Sunday Night Football on?
Sunday Night Football airs on NBC but it can be streamed on Fubo TV and YouTube TV.
Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week 8
Bears @ Chargers
Week 9
Bills @ Bengals
Week 10
Jets @ Raiders
Week 11
Vikings @ Broncos
Week 12
49ers @ Seahawks (Thursday), Ravens @ Chargers
Week 13
Chiefs @ Packers
Week 14
Eagles @ Cowboys
Week 15
Ravens @ Jaguars
Week 16
Bengals @ Steelers, Bills @ Chargers (both on Saturday)
Week 17
Packers @ Vikings
Week 18's match-up won't be announced until the week of.