Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Week 8 & How to Watch
Sunday's slate of games will wrap up with a primetime game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers. The schedule-makers likely saw both teams being a lot more competitive by this point in the season but that has not been the case. The Bears and Chargers each have two wins and their playoff hopes are virtually non-existent at this point.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 8?
The Chargers are hosting the Bears for this week's Sunday night match-up.
Chargers vs. Bears history
According to The Football Database, the Bears lead the series 7-6-0 but the Chargers won the last match-up 17-16 when the two squared off during the 2019 season. Before that, Chicago were winners of two straight against the Bolts.
Odds for Chargers and Bears
FanDuel has the Chargers as 8.5-point favorites with a moneyline of -450 while the Bears' moneyline is +350. The over/under is at 46.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Weather for Chargers and Bears
Even though this game will be played in a dome, it's never a bad idea to know what the forecast is going to look like so people can be prepared when heading to the stadium. NFL Weather says it'll be 64 degrees outside at kickoff. It'll be 58 degrees with clear skies by the end of the game. This, of course, is subject to change.
Chargers next 5 games
- Week 9: @ Jets (MNF)
- Week 10: vs. Lions
- Week 11: @ Packers
- Week 12: vs. Ravens (MNF)
- Week 13: @ Patriots
Bears next 5 games
- Week 9: @ Saints
- Week 10: vs. Panthers (TNF)
- Week 11: @ Lions
- Week 12: @ Vikings (MNF)
- Week 13: vs. Lions
What channel is Sunday Night Football on?
The game will air on NBC and can be streamed on NFL+ (mobile and in-market only), FuboTV, and YouTube TV.
Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-up
9
Bills @ Bengals
10
Jets @ Raiders
11
Vikings @ Broncos
12
49ers @ Seahawks (Thursday)
12
Ravens @ Chargers
13
Chiefs @ Packers
14
Eagles @ Cowboys
15
Ravens @ Jaguars
16
Bengals @ Steelers (Saturday)
16
Bills @ Chargers (Saturday)
17
Packers @ Vikings