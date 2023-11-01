Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Week 9 & How to Watch
Well, it took until Week 9 but the Cincinnati Bengals will finally play a game on Sunday Night Football. It's a bit surprising that a team that reached the AFC title game was only granted one Sunday night game this season but there are only so many Sunday night games to go around.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 9?
The Bengals are hosting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football this week. The Bengals are 4-3 while the Bills are 5-3. Both teams are looking to make a push in their respective divisions with the Bengals currently trailing the Ravens by multiple games and the Bills needing a win and a Dolphins slip-up for them to get back into first place in the AFC East.
Bengals vs. Bills history
The Bills lead the all-time series history by one game (17-16-0) so the Bengals could get the equalizer this weekend. The Bengals won the last match-up, which was during the playoffs last season. The teams have traded wins in each of the last five match-ups, according to The Football Database.
Bengals vs. Bills odds
The Bengals are currently favored by 2.5 points and the over/under is set at 48.5 points, according to FanDuel.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Bengals vs. Bills weather
According to NFL Weather, it'll be 51 degrees and rainy at kickoff. By the fourth quarter, it'll be 49 degrees with showers and will feel like 44 degrees.
Bengals next 5 games
- Week 10: vs. Texans
- Week 11: @ Ravens (TNF)
- Week 12: vs. Steelers
- Week 13: @ Jaguars (MNF)
- Week 14: vs. Colts
Bills next 5 games
- Week 10: vs. Broncos (MNF)
- Week 11: vs. Jets
- Week 12: @ Eagles
- Week 13: @ Chiefs
- Week 14: vs. Cowboys
What channel is Sunday Night Football on?
Sunday Night Football airs on NBC. You can also watch the game on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (but only on mobile).
Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule for 2023:
Week
Match-Up
10
Jets @ Raiders
11
Vikings @ Broncos
12
49ers @ Seahawks (Thursday)
12
Ravens @ Chargers
13
Chiefs @ Packers
14
Eagles @ Cowboys
15
Ravens @ Jaguars
16
Bengals @ Steelers (Saturday)
16
Bills @ Chargers (Saturday)
17
Packers @ Vikings
Week 18's Sunday night game is to be determined.